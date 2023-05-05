COVID-19 no longer int'l health emergency: WHO

The World Health Organization said that the COVID-19 pandemic no longer constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), the WHO's highest alert level.

The World Health Organization said on Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic no longer constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), the WHO's highest alert level.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, made the announcement at a virtual press conference from Geneva.

The WHO first gave COVID-19 its highest level of alert on January 30, 2020, and a panel of global health experts has continued to apply the label ever since, at meetings held every three months.

In March 2020, WHO characterized COVID-19 as a pandemic while the novel coronavirus continued to spread worldwide.