Chinese vice president to attend King Charles III's coronation ceremony, visit Portugal, Netherlands

At the invitation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom, President Xi Jinping's special representative Vice President Han Zheng will attend the king's coronation ceremony to be held on May 6 in London, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Thursday.

Mao also announced that at the invitation of the governments of Portugal and the Netherlands, Han will visit the two countries from May 7 to 12.