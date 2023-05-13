﻿
News / World

Mexican president denounces US politicians' remarks on migration as 'crude, smug politicking'

Xinhua
  13:17 UTC+8, 2023-05-13       0
"It is crude, smug politicking to try to deceive US citizens, but it is ineffective, it is not going to help them," he told reporters at the National Palace in Mexico City.
Xinhua
  13:17 UTC+8, 2023-05-13       0

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday denounced some US politicians' statements against Mexican migration as "crude, smug politicking," urging the Spanish-speaking population not to vote for "arrogant" US representatives.

"It is crude, smug politicking to try to deceive US citizens, but it is ineffective, it is not going to help them," he told reporters at the National Palace in Mexico City.

During his daily press conference, Lopez Obrador particularly condemned the recent statements by Republican Senator John Kennedy, who said on Thursday that "Mexico would be eating cat food out of a can" without the support of the United States.

For his part, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard described Kennedy as a "profoundly ignorant" man and a "person who is unwelcome" in Mexico.

Ebrard also mentioned the law approved on Thursday in the US House of Representatives to reinforce border security measures, including the completion of the border wall between Mexico and the United States, and the designation of Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

"This is being organized because next year there are elections," he said. "The foundation of these ideas is racism against Mexicans and all Spanish speakers in general."

Ebrard noted that authorities have detected a reduction in migratory flows and no confrontations at the border, amid speculation of an increase in both due to the end of Title 42, the US health measure put in place to combat COVID-19.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     