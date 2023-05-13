13 killed, 6 injured in clearance operation in SW Pakistan

Thirteen people, including six soldiers and a civilian, were killed, and six hostages were injured in a clearance operation at a military compound in Pakistan.

Thirteen people, including six soldiers and a civilian, were killed, and six hostages were injured in a clearance operation at a military compound in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, a military statement said on Saturday.

The operation was completed on Saturday morning after the terrorists attacked the compound of paramilitary troops' frontier corps in northern Balochistan on Friday morning, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

"The complex clearance operation involved hostage rescue operation as well to save three families from a residential block. The terrorists had not even spared children of their horrendous approach," ISPR said.

All the six well-equipped terrorists involved in the attack were killed, said the statement.