At least 676 people killed in Sudan clashes: UN

  09:15 UTC+8, 2023-05-15
At least 676 people have been killed due to the clashes between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces.
At least 676 people have been killed due to the clashes between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to a report of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Sunday.

"Clashes between the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces have continued for 30 consecutive days, especially in and around Khartoum, killing at least 676 people and injuring 5,576, OCHA said.

According to the report, over 936,000 people have been newly displaced by the conflict since April 15, including about 736,200 internally displaced, and about 200,000 took refuge in neighboring countries.

Since the clashes broke out in mid April, residents of the Sudanese capital Khartoum have been suffering from severe food shortages, especially after dozens of factories were looted and burned.

According to the United Nations, it is estimated that about 15.8 million Sudanese, or about one-third of Sudan's population, will need humanitarian aid in 2023, and the figure is likely to increase as a result of the war.

On May 11, the Sudanese warring parties signed in the Saudi port city of Jeddah the Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan to facilitate the delivery of emergency humanitarian aid and guarantee the safe evacuation of civilians.

However, the two sides accused each other of breaching the deal and continuing the armed clashes.

On Sunday, the Sudanese Army accused the RSF of shooting Christian worshipers in a church at Al-Masalma area in Omdurman city.

However, the RSF denied responsibility for the incident and accused the army of being behind it, calling for an independent investigation into the incident.

