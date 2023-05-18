China's special envoy for Eurasian affairs visits Ukraine

The Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui visited Ukraine on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Chinese Embassy to Ukraine said in a statement.

The Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui visited Ukraine on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Chinese Embassy to Ukraine said in a statement Thursday.

During his visit, Li held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and officials of the Ukrainian ministries of infrastructure, energy and defense.

The two sides exchanged their views on a series of issues including the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and China-Ukraine relations.

The two sides agreed that the recent phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Zelensky pointed out the direction for the development of China-Ukraine relations.

China and Ukraine should work together to carry forward the tradition of mutual respect and treat each other with sincerity, and promote reciprocal cooperation between the two states, they stressed.

During the talks, Li expounded China's position that called for the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, saying that Xi's proposal of four points about what must be done, four things the international community must do together, and three observations are fundamental in China's call for the political settlement of the crisis.

There is no panacea to resolve the crisis, Li said, noting that the parties involved need to proceed themselves, accumulate mutual trust, and create conditions for ending the conflict and promoting peace talks.

On the basis of China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis, China stands ready to prompt the international community to form the greatest common denominator for a political solution to the crisis, and to make its efforts to promote ceasefire and restore peace as soon as possible, said the Chinese envoy.

China has been playing a constructive role in easing the humanitarian situation in Ukraine in its own way, and will continue to provide Ukraine with assistance within its capacity, he added.

For its part, the Ukrainian side voiced their pleasure to receive China's special envoy in Ukraine shortly after the phone talks between Xi and Zelensky.

They said Ukraine attaches great significance to China's important role in international affairs as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and it welcomes China's positive role in ending the conflict and restoring peace.

The Ukrainian side stressed that it always adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to work together with China to push for new and greater achievements in developing bilateral ties.