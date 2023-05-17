Indonesian authorities confirm murder-suicide in Bali tragedy involving Chinese tourists

Indonesian authorities confirmed on Wednesday that the Bali tragedy, which involved Chinese tourists, was a murder-suicide.

Ti Gong

Indonesian authorities have confirmed that the deaths of two Chinese tourists on Bali was a murder-suicide, with the male partner, Li, killing the female partner, Cheng, before taking his own life.

The couple had reportedly had an argument in their hotel room at the Intercontinental Hotel on May 1. While Cheng drowned due to injuries from external violence, Li died as a result of severe violence to his neck, Chief Bambang Yugo Pamungkas of the Denpasar Police said.

The bodies of the two individuals underwent separate autopsies at Sanglah Hospital in Denpasar, performed by different doctors.

The results of the autopsies revealed that Cheng had suffered injuries from external violence that ultimately led to her drowning, while Li's death was due to severe violence to his neck that resulted in the rupture of his veins and subsequent bleeding.

The tragic incident occurred on May 1 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Bali, Indonesia, as reported by thepaper.cn. Surveillance footage showed Li emerging naked from the room in the early morning, with blood on his body, while Cheng was discovered in the bathtub with wounds on her neck.



The Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy expressed deep sorrow and offered condolences to the Chinese tourists involved in the incident during an interview with CGTN.