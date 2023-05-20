﻿
News / World

Montenegro's new president takes oath of office

Xinhua
  23:06 UTC+8, 2023-05-20       0
The newly elected president of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic took the oath of office on Saturday at the country's parliament in Podgorica.
Xinhua
  23:06 UTC+8, 2023-05-20       0
Montenegro's new president takes oath of office
AFP

Montenegro's president-elect Jakov Milatovic (center), his wife Milena and outgoing President Milo Djukanovic (right) attend his inauguration ceremony in Podgorica on May 20.

The newly elected president of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic took the oath of office on Saturday at the country's parliament in Podgorica.

Milatovic said that he will serve as the president of all citizens, emphasizing economic development and ties with the neighboring countries, as well as the country's path to full membership in the European Union.

"The elimination of internal divisions, the building of strong and independent institutions, the affirmation of human rights, the impartial distribution of justice, a society of equal opportunities, as well as the establishment of a sustainable economic model will require the full commitment of both decision-makers and those who execute those decisions," he said in a speech, which was broadcast live on the national television RTCG.

Milatovic won the April presidential election in the second round, in which he won nearly 60 percent of the vote, while former president Milo Djukanovic gathered 40 percent.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     