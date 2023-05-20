Chinese embassy donates relief supplies for cyclone victims in Myanmar

The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar on Saturday donated relief supplies for victims of Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar, according to a statement released by the embassy.

The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar on Saturday donated relief supplies for victims of Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar, according to a statement released by the embassy.

The supplies included instant noodles, biscuits and drinking water, the statement said.

Jia Junjie, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, attended the ceremony and said the donation reflects friendly relations between the two countries and China-Myanmar "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship, adding that he believes the Myanmar people will be able to overcome the difficulties.

China will continue to provide support within its capacity to help the Myanmar people resume their normal production and life as soon as possible, he said.

Myanmar's State Administration Council (SAC) Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing presented a certificate of appreciation to the embassy, expressing gratitude to China and other friendly countries and organizations for their provision of disaster relief for Myanmar.

Chinese enterprises in Myanmar including POWERCHINA, CITIC, PetroChina, VPower and Conch Cement have also donated relief supplies and cash to the cyclone victims.

They were also providing assistance for the restoration of roads, electricity, communications and other infrastructure in cyclone-hit areas, according to the Chinese embassy.

Mocha made landfall near Sittwe in western Myanmar's Rakhine state on May 14, with winds of up to 130 mph (about 209 kph), and raged across the country, killing at least 140 people.