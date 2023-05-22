﻿
China summons Japanese ambassador over G7 summit's hyping up of China-related issues

  11:03 UTC+8, 2023-05-22
Sun Weidong summoned Japanese ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi on Sun and lodged solemn representations over the G7 hyping up China-related issues at its Hiroshima summit.
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong summoned Japanese ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi on Sunday and lodged solemn representations over the G7 hyping up China-related issues at its Hiroshima summit.

As the rotating chair of the G7 this year, Japan has allied with relevant countries to smear and attack China in a series of activities and the Leaders' Communique adopted at the Hiroshima summit, which grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, violated the basic principles of international law and the spirit of the four political documents signed between China and Japan, and undermined China's sovereignty, security and development interests, Sun said.

"China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposed to it," Sun said.

He urged the G7 to catch up with the trend of the times featuring openness and inclusiveness, stop ganging up and forming exclusive blocs, stop containing other countries, and stop creating and stoking bloc confrontation.

He called on Japan to have a correct understanding of China, exercise strategic independence, abide by the principles of the four political documents between China and Japan, and promote the steady development of bilateral relations in a genuine and constructive manner.

Source: Xinhua
