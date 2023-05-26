﻿
Passengers suffer breathing difficulty as S. Korean aircraft lands with door opened

Xinhua
  15:55 UTC+8, 2023-05-26
Some passengers suffered breathing difficulty as a South Korean aircraft landed with its door being open, Yonhap news agency reported Friday.
Imaginechina

The airplane door is seen open at the Daegu International Airport, South Korea, on Friday.

Some passengers suffered breathing difficulty as a South Korean aircraft landed with its door being open, Yonhap news agency reported Friday.

The entrance door of the plane, which left an airport in the country's southern resort island of Jeju at around 11:49am local time (2:49am GMT), opened just before landing at the airport in Daegu, about 240 km southeast of Seoul, at 12:45pm (3:45am GMT).

The airplane landed on the runway of the Daegu airport with the door opened.

Of the 194 passengers aboard the plane, no one was wounded, but some were taken to a hospital as they suffered difficulty in breathing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
