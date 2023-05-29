Israel strikes military sites in Syrian capital

Israeli war jets launched an overnight attack on military sites in the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday night.

Israeli war jets launched an overnight attack on military sites in the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday night, causing damage only, the Syrian military said in a statement.

The Israeli strike was made from over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which has triggered the Syrian air defenses, said the statement.

It added that some of the missiles had been intercepted.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said Israel launched two waves of missile attacks on military sites in the vicinity of Damascus.

The Britain-based watchdog group said the attack targeted an air defense base, and military sites in the Hameh area in the countryside of Damascus as well as the vicinity of the Damascus International Airport.

With the latest attack, Israel has attacked Syria 17 times since the beginning of 2023, killing 48 military personnel and wounding 28 others.

For years, Israel has carried out attacks against what it has described as targets for Iran-backed Shiite fighters in Syria, hitting airports and military bases that are alleged to house weapon shipments for the Iran-linked fighters.