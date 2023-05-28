French female director wins Palme d'Or at 76th Cannes Film Festival

French director Justine Triet was awarded with the Palme d'Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival for her "Anatomy of a Fall."

Reuters

French director Justine Triet was awarded with the Palme d'Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival for her "Anatomy of a Fall" on Saturday in Cannes, France, becoming the third female director winning this top prize.

After "Sibyl" in 2019, "Anatomy of a Fall" is Triet's second feature film chosen by the festival to compete for Palme d'Or.

In the award-winning film, Triet tries to expose the social prejudice that many independent women are facing by telling the story of a German writer who tried to prove her innocence after being accused of killing her husband.

In a press conference after the closing ceremony, the president of the jury, Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, said that "Anatomy of a Fall" was very "intense," and it was what the cinema should be like.

It was also a big night for Asian filmmakers. The Best Director was given to Franco-Vietnamese director Tran Anh Hung, while Best Screenplay was awarded to the film "Monster" directed by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda.

Japanese actor Koji Yakusho won the award for Best Actor, and Turkish actress Merve Dizdar was the winner of Best Actress.

British director Jonathan Glazer's film "The Zone of Interest" was the second most important prize of the festival, the Grand Prix.

The Jury Prize was awarded to Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki.

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 16 with 21 films selected to compete for the Palme d'Or.