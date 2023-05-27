﻿
Flights diverted as heavy rains lash Indian capital with thunderstorms

At least six flights were diverted from India's Delhi to other airports as heavy rains lashed the capital along with thunderstorms on Saturday morning, local weather agency said.
AFP

People walk along a street as rain falls in Kolkata on May 26.

At least six flights were diverted from India's Delhi to other airports as heavy rains lashed the capital along with thunderstorms on Saturday morning, local weather agency said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said similar rainy conditions are expected to prevail in Delhi over the next two to three days, and no heat wave is predicted until May 30.

The IMD also said that Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 19.3 Degrees Celsius on Saturday, which is 7 Degrees Celsius below normal. The national capital received 16 millimeters of rainfall till 8:30am local time, it added.

Sources at the Delhi airport were quoted as saying that a total of six flights were diverted due to heavy rainfall, including four flights that were diverted to Jaipur. The airport asked the flyers to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
