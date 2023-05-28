﻿
News / World

White House, Republicans reach debt ceiling deal in principle

Xinhua
  14:35 UTC+8, 2023-05-28       0
US White House and Republicans on Saturday reached an "agreement in principle" to raise the debt ceiling to avert a possible default amid deep partisan divide and global concerns.
Xinhua
  14:35 UTC+8, 2023-05-28       0

US White House and Republicans on Saturday reached an "agreement in principle" to raise the debt ceiling to avert a possible default amid deep partisan divide and global concerns.

The agreement is an important step forward and represents a compromise, said US President Joe Biden in a statement.

"Over the next day, our negotiating teams will finalize the legislative text and the agreement will go to the United States House and Senate," said Biden.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also announced the news on his social media account.

The text of the debt ceiling agreement will be available to lawmakers on Sunday and the House of Representatives will vote on it on Wednesday, said McCarthy.

The Department of Treasury will have insufficient resources to satisfy the government's obligations if Congress has not raised or suspended the debt limit by June 5, said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday.

The debt ceiling has been modified 102 times since World War II, according to the US Congressional Research Service.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     