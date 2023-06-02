﻿
News / World

BRICS foreign ministers meeting opens in South Africa

Xinhua
  08:56 UTC+8, 2023-06-02       0
BRICS countries kicked off its foreign ministers meeting on Thursday in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa.
Xinhua
  08:56 UTC+8, 2023-06-02       0
BRICS foreign ministers meeting opens in South Africa
Reuters

(From left to right) China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attend a BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, on June 1, 2023.

BRICS countries kicked off its foreign ministers meeting on Thursday in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa.

"At today's discussion, we will focus on opportunities to strengthen and transform global governance systems and look forward to solutions to sustainable and inclusive global economic recovery," said Naledi Pandor, South Africa's minister of international relations and cooperation, when hosting the meeting.

"This year's BRICS summit will be held in Johannesburg," Pandor said, noting that the theme of the summit is "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism."

The global geopolitical situation will be discussed throughout the meeting's four sessions, South Africa's BRICS Sherpa Anil Sooklal said at a media briefing ahead of the meeting.

BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa assumed the BRICS presidency on January 1, 2023, taking over from China.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     