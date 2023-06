At least 59 people died Wednesday after a boat carrying dozens of migrants sank off the Peloponnese peninsula in southern Greece.

Previously 32 deaths had been reported while around 100 others were rescued in a rescue operation in international waters that was complicated by high winds.