﻿
News / World

Death toll from rebel attack in Uganda rises to 37, manhunt underway

Xinhua
  20:50 UTC+8, 2023-06-17       0
The death toll from an attack by rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in Uganda's western district of Kasese has climbed to 37.
Xinhua
  20:50 UTC+8, 2023-06-17       0
Death toll from rebel attack in Uganda rises to 37, manhunt underway
AFP

An injured person is treated at a local clinic after an attack in Mpondwe, Uganda, on June 17.

Ugandan military said Saturday it is pursuing the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in the country's western region bordering the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) after a deadly attack killed 37 students.

The Uganda Peoples' Defense Forces (UPDF) are pursuing the ADF rebels who could be retreating to Virunga National Park in the DRC, Felix Kulayigye, the military spokesperson, told Xinhua by phone.

"We shall get them wherever they will be" to rescue the students who were abducted by the rebels to carry the food they looted, Kulayigye pledged.

The ADF rebels attacked Lhubirira Secondary School Friday night in Mpondwe, about 2 km from the border with the DRC, burning a dormitory. Among the victims, 17 students were burnt to death, the spokesperson said, adding that six students were in the hands of the rebels.

Dick Olum, UPDF commander for the mountain division based in western Uganda, said in a televised address that Uganda's warplanes and helicopters have been deployed to hunt the militants, as well as search and rescue the students.

At least eight students who were sent to the hospital remain in critical condition.

Olum urged local residents to help the military forces identify the suspects who allegedly helped the rebels to enter Mpondwe. "We have got information that ADF came and spent two nights here before they attacked the school."

"Let's all be alert and arrest suspected persons," Olum said.

The ADF, which is a branch of the Islamic State in Central Africa, is a Ugandan rebel group that is holed up in the jungles of eastern DRC. The rebel group is blamed for causing havoc in villages in eastern DRC.

The Ugandan military and their Congolese counterparts launched joint operations on the rebel group in November 2021.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Felix
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     