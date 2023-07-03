﻿
Chinese brands top electric car sales in Israel in H1

Xinhua
  08:49 UTC+8, 2023-07-03
Chinese brands topped Israel's electric car sales chart in the first half of 2023, according to data released by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association on Sunday.

Between January and June, the Chinese carmaker BYD sold 9,698 cars in Israel, mainly the subcompact crossover SUV Atto 3, while Geely Auto Group, another Chinese carmaker, sold 4,492 vehicles during the same period, all of which were Geometry C compact crossovers.

On the chart, American carmaker Tesla came in third by selling 3,298 cars, followed by South Korea's Hyundai Motor, which sold 3,134 cars.

In sales of gasoline-powered cars in Israel, Chinese automaker Chery Automobile Corporation ranked seventh, with 8,164 cars sold in the first half of the year.

