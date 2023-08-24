﻿
Japan's nuclear-contaminated water release 'extremely selfish and irresponsible': official

  10:33 UTC+8, 2023-08-24
Japan's discharge of the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean has put its own interests above the well-being of humanity.
Protesters hold placards that read "No radiation contaminated water into the sea" during a rally against Japan's plan to discharge treated radioactive water from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the ocean, in front of the headquarters of Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the operator of the nuclear plant in Tokyo, Japan, on August 24, 2023.

Japan's discharge of the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean has put its own interests above the well-being of humanity, which is "extremely selfish and irresponsible," a Chinese official said on Thursday.

"We urge the Japanese side to heed the voice of the international community, conduct the disposal of the nuclear-contaminated water in a scientific, safe and transparent manner, and accept strict international supervision," the official with the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (National Nuclear Safety Administration) said in a statement in response to a media query.

China will strengthen radiation monitoring in sea areas under its jurisdiction this year to track and evaluate the possible impact of Japan's discharge to safeguard its national interests and people's health, the official said.

Paying high attention to Japan's Fukushima water release, China conducted such radiation monitoring in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The results showed that the activity concentration of artificial radionuclides in seawater and marine organisms was normal and largely remained within the historical fluctuation range.

Source: Xinhua
