﻿
News / World

Rudy Giuliani surrenders in Georgia election interference case

Xinhua
  08:25 UTC+8, 2023-08-24       0
Giuliani arrived in Atlanta on Wednesday to surrender at a jail, where the defendants were being booked, US media outlets reported.
Xinhua
  08:25 UTC+8, 2023-08-24       0
Rudy Giuliani surrenders in Georgia election interference case
Reuters

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani leaves a bail bonds office after surrendering to face state charges arising from actions he is accused of taking to overturn the former US President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss, in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on August 23, 2023, in a still image from video.

Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer for former US President Donald Trump, turned himself in on Wednesday to authorities in Atlanta, southeastern US state of Georgia, for the Georgia election interference case against Trump and 18 others.

Giuliani arrived in Atlanta on Wednesday to surrender at a jail, where the defendants were being booked, US media outlets reported.

He was among several defendants in the case who have already turned themselves in, and his bond was set at 150,000 US dollars.

Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City and a former federal prosecutor, was indicted last week along with Trump and 17 others. He was charged with 13 crimes, including breaking the state's racketeering act, engaging in various criminal conspiracies, and making numerous false statements about election fraud.

Trump was set to surrender on Thursday, to face his fourth criminal indictment this year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     