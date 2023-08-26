BRICS expansion strengthens global diplomacy, reconciliation: veteran analyst

The expansion of BRICS enhances global economic diplomacy and political reconciliation in a rapidly changing global landscape, said a veteran political analyst.

In an op-ed published on Thursday in The National, a news outlet based in Abu Dhabi, Nickolay Mladenov, director general of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, argued that the addition of six new members to BRICS underscores the growing importance of "middle powers" in the global order.

"The transition from a unipolar or bipolar world to a multipolar one has thrust middle powers into a pivotal role," said Mladenov, who served as senior UN official and also on the posts of Bulgarian foreign minister and defense minister.

BRICS is an acronym for five emerging economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The 15th BRICS Summit invited on Thursday six more countries, Iran, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to join the group, and their membership will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

"The simultaneous inclusion of six new members, including former rivals and competitors" into BRICS brings substantial value to "the ongoing endeavors of advancing economic diplomacy and political reconciliation in a rapidly changing global landscape," said the Bulgarian expert.

Furthermore, he stressed that the UAE finds itself at a crucial juncture by aligning with BRICS. Beyond mere economic incentives, this strategic alignment highlights the UAE's aspirations to bolster its geopolitical influence and foster collaborative multilateral endeavors.