﻿
News / World

BRICS expansion strengthens global diplomacy, reconciliation: veteran analyst

Xinhua
  10:25 UTC+8, 2023-08-26       0
The expansion of BRICS enhances global economic diplomacy and political reconciliation in a rapidly changing global landscape, said a veteran political analyst.
Xinhua
  10:25 UTC+8, 2023-08-26       0

The expansion of BRICS enhances global economic diplomacy and political reconciliation in a rapidly changing global landscape, said a veteran political analyst.

In an op-ed published on Thursday in The National, a news outlet based in Abu Dhabi, Nickolay Mladenov, director general of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, argued that the addition of six new members to BRICS underscores the growing importance of "middle powers" in the global order.

"The transition from a unipolar or bipolar world to a multipolar one has thrust middle powers into a pivotal role," said Mladenov, who served as senior UN official and also on the posts of Bulgarian foreign minister and defense minister.

BRICS is an acronym for five emerging economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The 15th BRICS Summit invited on Thursday six more countries, Iran, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to join the group, and their membership will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

"The simultaneous inclusion of six new members, including former rivals and competitors" into BRICS brings substantial value to "the ongoing endeavors of advancing economic diplomacy and political reconciliation in a rapidly changing global landscape," said the Bulgarian expert.

Furthermore, he stressed that the UAE finds itself at a crucial juncture by aligning with BRICS. Beyond mere economic incentives, this strategic alignment highlights the UAE's aspirations to bolster its geopolitical influence and foster collaborative multilateral endeavors.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Abu Dhabi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     