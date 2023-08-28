﻿
News / World

Authorities working to recover bodies from US Marine aircraft crash off Australia

Xinhua
  10:00 UTC+8, 2023-08-28       0
A mission was underway to recover the bodies of three US Marines who were killed in an aircraft crash off Australia's north coast.
Xinhua
  10:00 UTC+8, 2023-08-28       0

A mission was underway to recover the bodies of three US Marines who were killed in an aircraft crash off Australia's north coast.

The US MV-22B Osprey aircraft was carrying 23 personnel when it crashed off the coast of the Northern Territory (NT) during a routine military training exercise on Sunday.

The Marine Rotational Force in Darwin confirmed Sunday night the deaths of three Marines and injuries to the remaining 20, five of whom were transported to the Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment.

Providing an update on the incident on Monday, NT Police Commissioner Michael Murphy told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) radio that the focus of the emergency services response had changed from rescue to recovery.

He said crews worked through the night to retrieve the bodies from rugged terrain on Melville Island, approximately 60 km north of Darwin.

The Australian Associated Press reported that the crash site had been secured by NT Police and defense personnel with investigations underway into what caused the crash.

A code brown – Australia's highest level of alert – was declared at the Royal Darwin Hospital on Sunday but has since been stood down.

Australian Minister for Defence Richard Marles told ABC TV on Monday that he had been in contact with the US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy to express the government's condolences and offer support.

"We've been reminded, ourselves, of the risks involved in defence exercises and the costs that defence personnel pay," he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     