Wagner chief Prigozhin buried privately in Russian St. Petersburg

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner military group, was buried in private on Tuesday in his native city St. Petersburg.
Reuters

A view shows the grave of Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in a plane crash last week, at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on August 29, 2023.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner military group, was buried in private on Tuesday in his native city St. Petersburg.

Prigozhin's press service said in a post on Telegram that the burial ceremony took place in a closed format, and those who wish to pay respect to him may visit the cemetery in St. Petersburg.

Russia's TASS news agency, citing sources, reported that in accordance with the wishes of Prigozhin's family, only his family members and close friends were invited to the funeral.

A Russian private jet crashed on August 23 in Russia's Tver Region en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg, killing all 10 passengers and crew members on board. Prigozhin and some senior members of Wagner were among the victims. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
