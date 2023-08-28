Japan postpones launch of lunar lander-carrying H2A rocket

Japan postponed on Monday the lift-off of an H2A rocket carrying a probe that will attempt to make the nation's first lunar landing.

The delay of the mission, due to strong winds, was announced by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the manufacturer of the rocket.

The domestically made rocket was scheduled to launch on Monday morning from Tanegashima Space Center on Tanegashima Island in the southwest prefecture of Kagoshima. A representative from Mitsubishi stated that the launch window lasts until September 15, and a new date will be determined.

According to local media outlets, the decision to delay was made 30 minutes before the planned lift-off of 9:26 am local time.

The rocket launch, initially slated for May, was postponed after the failure of the country's first attempt to launch the H3 rocket, which will replace the H2A rocket, in March.

The mission was then scheduled for Saturday but was twice postponed because of unfavorable weather predictions.

Designed to test technology for precise landings on the Moon, the rocket is to carry the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency-developed SLIM lunar lander.