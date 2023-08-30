Bodies of US Marines killed in Australian helicopter crash recovered

The remains of three US Marines killed in a helicopter crash on an island off Australia's north coast have been recovered.

AFP

The remains of three US Marines killed in a helicopter crash on an island off Australia's north coast have been recovered.

The US Marine Rotational Force Darwin (MRF-D) said in a statement on Tuesday night that the bodies of the three Marines have been transported to Darwin, the capital of Australia's Northern Territory (NT).

The three Marines were killed when their MV-22B Osprey helicopter with 23 personnel on board crashed on Sunday morning approximately 80 km north of Darwin on Melville Island during a training exercise.

The MRF-D said that, as of Tuesday night, two of the Marines who were injured in the crash remained in a stable condition in the Royal Darwin Hospital but a third was in a critical condition and has been moved more than 3,000 km to Melbourne for treatment.

"The cause of the incident remains under investigation," the statement said.