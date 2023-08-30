﻿
Gabonese military officers announce they have seized power

  13:53 UTC+8, 2023-08-30
A group of senior Gabonese military officers appeared on national television in the early hours of Wednesday and said they had taken power.
Reuters

Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, US, on September 21, 2022.

A group of senior Gabonese military officers appeared on national television in the early hours of Wednesday and said they had taken power after the state election body announced President Ali Bongo had won a third term.

Appearing on television channel Gabon 24, the officers said they represented all security and defense forces in the Central African nation. They said the election results were canceled, all borders closed until further notice and state institutions dissolved.

Loud sounds of gunfire could be heard in the capital Libreville, a Reuters reporter said, after the television appearance.

There was no immediate comment from the government of the OPEC-member nation.

"In the name of the Gabonese people ... we have decided to defend the peace by putting an end to the current regime," the officers said.

Source: Reuters
