Grant Shapps replaces Ben Wallace as Britain's defense secretary

Grant Shapps, who has been serving as Britain's energy secretary, has replaced Ben Wallace as Britain's new defense secretary, the office of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.

It is the fifth Cabinet job for Shapps, 54, in a year. His previous roles were energy secretary, transport secretary and home secretary.

"I'd like to pay tribute to the enormous contribution Ben Wallace has made to UK defense & global security over the last 4 years," Shapps wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, following the appointment.

Wallace formally submitted his resignation earlier Thursday. He was promoted to the role of defense secretary in 2019 under the government of Boris Johnson. Wallace said last month he wanted to step down after four years in the role and would quit as a lawmaker at the country's next general election.

"After much reflection, I have taken the decision to ask that I be allowed to step down," Wallace said about his resignation. "I won my seat in 2005 and after so many years it is time for me to invest in the parts of life that I have neglected, and to explore new opportunities."

He also advised the prime minister in the letter not to cut the country's spending on defense as it should not be viewed as "a discretionary spend" by the government. He advised against "hollowing out (the defense)" to achieve savings.

Sunak, in his response to the letter, said that he fully understands Wallace's desire to step down after years of ministerial duties.