17 injured in S. Korea's public bathhouse fire, explosion

Seventeen people were injured on Friday as unexplained explosions occurred after a fire broke out at a public bathhouse in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan.

Seventeen people were injured on Friday as unexplained explosions occurred after a fire broke out at a public bathhouse in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan, according to Yonhap news agency.

The fire started from the bathhouse in Busan, some 320 km southeast of Seoul, at about 1:40pm local time (0440 GMT), but firefighters brought the main flame under control later.

Unidentified explosions struck the site twice, wounding 17 people that included firefighters and civil servants.

Among the wounded, two people were in a critical condition, but no customer injury was reported as the bathhouse was closed for the day.

The police and the firefighting authorities were investigating the exact cause of the accident.