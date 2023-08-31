﻿
News / World

Giant panda cub born at Moscow Zoo

Xinhua
  08:50 UTC+8, 2023-08-31       0
The cub, weighing about 150 grams, was born last week to a young pair of giant pandas, Ruyi (male) and Dingding (female), that arrived in Moscow in April 2019.
Xinhua
  08:50 UTC+8, 2023-08-31       0
Giant panda cub born at Moscow Zoo
Xinhua

Female giant panda Dingding carries the panda cub in her mouth in the Moscow Zoo on August 30, 2023.

A giant panda cub has been born at the Moscow Zoo, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday.

The cub, weighing about 150 grams, was born last week to a young pair of giant pandas, Ruyi (male) and Dingding (female), that arrived in Moscow in April 2019 from China's southwestern province of Sichuan.

"This unique and very rare event is the result of the coordinated work of our specialists and our Chinese colleagues," Sobyanin said in a Telegram post, describing the birth of the cub as a significant event for Russia and the global environmental community as a whole.

The newborn is the first ever panda cub born in Russia.

The Moscow Zoo called the birth "very unique," considering that Ruyi and Dingding are still quite young.

The gender of the cub is still unknown, the zoo said, adding that Dingding is taking good care of her baby and is being consistently monitored.

The Moscow Zoo renovated its existing enclosure ahead of the pandas' arrival in 2019, and employees there spent several months learning how to take proper care of the animals, Sobyanin recalled, noting that the transfer of the pandas to another country is a "sign of great trust."

Giant panda cub born at Moscow Zoo
Xinhua

Giant panda Dingding takes care of the panda cub in the Moscow Zoo on August 30, 2023.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     