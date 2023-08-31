Giant panda cub born at Moscow Zoo

The cub, weighing about 150 grams, was born last week to a young pair of giant pandas, Ruyi (male) and Dingding (female), that arrived in Moscow in April 2019.

Xinhua

A giant panda cub has been born at the Moscow Zoo, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday.

The cub, weighing about 150 grams, was born last week to a young pair of giant pandas, Ruyi (male) and Dingding (female), that arrived in Moscow in April 2019 from China's southwestern province of Sichuan.

"This unique and very rare event is the result of the coordinated work of our specialists and our Chinese colleagues," Sobyanin said in a Telegram post, describing the birth of the cub as a significant event for Russia and the global environmental community as a whole.

The newborn is the first ever panda cub born in Russia.

The Moscow Zoo called the birth "very unique," considering that Ruyi and Dingding are still quite young.

The gender of the cub is still unknown, the zoo said, adding that Dingding is taking good care of her baby and is being consistently monitored.

The Moscow Zoo renovated its existing enclosure ahead of the pandas' arrival in 2019, and employees there spent several months learning how to take proper care of the animals, Sobyanin recalled, noting that the transfer of the pandas to another country is a "sign of great trust."