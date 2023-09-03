India's moon rover completes tasks, rendered to sleep mode

The rover of India's Moon Mission-3, or Chandrayaan-3, completed its assigned tasks and has been rendered to sleep mode.

Reuters

The rover of India's Moon Mission-3, or Chandrayaan-3, completed its assigned tasks and has been rendered to sleep mode by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the space agency said on Saturday night.

The spacecraft was launched on July 14 and the "Vikram" lander landed safely on the lunar surface on August 23.

According to the ISRO, the rover traversed a total distance of 100 meters on the lunar surface over the past 11 days.

"The Rover completed its assignments. It is now safely parked and set into sleep mode. APXS and LIBS payloads are turned off. Data from these payloads is transmitted to the Earth via the Lander," the ISRO said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Currently, the battery is fully charged. The solar panel is oriented to receive the light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023."