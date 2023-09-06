﻿
News / World

Suspect in explosives attack on Japan PM Kishida indicted

Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2023-09-06       0
Japanese prosecutors on Wednesday indicted a man over an explosives attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during an election event in western Japan in April.
Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2023-09-06       0
Suspect in explosives attack on Japan PM Kishida indicted
Ti Gong

A man who was later identified as Ryuji Kimura is arrested after what appeared to be a pipe bomb was thrown at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit at a port in Wakayama, western Japan, on April 15.

Japanese prosecutors on Wednesday indicted a man over an explosives attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during an election event in western Japan in April, after concluding that the suspect is mentally fit to be held criminally responsible.

Ryuji Kimura, 24, faces charges including attempted murder, with investigative authorities determining through tests that the homemade pipe bomb used in the attack was lethal.

The indictment of Kimura followed a three-month psychiatric evaluation by prosecutors that ended on Friday.

Kimura, from Hyogo Prefecture, is alleged to have thrown an explosive device toward Kishida as the prime minister was about to make a stump speech at a local fishing port in the city of Wakayama on April 15. While Kishida was not hurt, two people, including a police officer, sustained minor injuries.

Court documents show that Kimura may have harbored a grudge after being unable to file for candidacy for a House of Councillors election held last year.

The alleged assailant has remained silent since his arrest at the scene in Wakayama.

The incident occurred less than a year after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot by an assailant with a homemade gun while making a stump speech in Nara Prefecture, western Japan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     