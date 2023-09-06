Death toll rises to 22 from cyclone in Brazil

The death toll rose to 22 from an extratropical cyclone in the southern Brazilian states of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, authorities said Tuesday.

Xinhua

Of the total, 21 died in Rio Grande do Sul, said Governor Eduardo Leite during a press conference.

In the neighboring state of Santa Catarina, a man died after a tree fell on his car in the city of Jupia, due to strong winds, a fire brigade spokesperson said.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has announced the dispatch of rescuers and funds for municipalities affected by the cyclone.