30 killed in Morocco earthquake – report

Xinhua
  10:30 UTC+8, 2023-09-09
At least 30 people have been killed in a strong earthquake that jolted Morocco on Friday night, local media reported, adding that the death toll is expected to increase.
More than 20 deaths were reported in the tourist city of Marrakech, 320 km south of capital Rabat, and four in the province of Ouarzazat.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Morocco at 11:11 p.m. local time (2211 GMT), with its 18.5 km-deep epicenter some 70 km southwest of Marrakesh.

The earthquake was felt in many cities across Morocco, including Rabat and Casablanca, the largest city in the North African country.

