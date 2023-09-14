Indonesian president takes ride on Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway

Indonesian President Joko Widodo took a ride Wednesday on the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR), a landmark project under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

AFP

Widodo examined the construction progress at Halim Station in the capital Jakarta, and listened to the report of overall preparation for the opening to operation after arriving at Padalarang Station in West Java province by the HSR.

Speaking highly of the efforts made by Chinese and Indonesian workers, Widodo said the Jakarta-Bandung HSR would officially start commercial operation in early October.

Widodo described the train-taking experience as smooth and comfortable. He expressed his hope for the Indonesian people to use public transportation more frequently to ease the traffic pressure between Jakarta and Bandung.

This was the fourth time during Widodo's second presidential term to inspect the HSR project and the first time for him to take the HSR.

The Jakarta-Bandung HSR connects Indonesia's capital Jakarta and West Java's provincial capital Bandung.

With a design speed of 350 km per hour, the railway spanning 142.3 km will cut the journey between the two cities from over three hours to around 40 minutes.

It is the first overseas high-speed railway project that fully uses Chinese railway systems, technology, and industrial components.