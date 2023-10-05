﻿
News / World

China, Brazil trade in local currencies for first time

Xinhua
  20:40 UTC+8, 2023-10-05       0
China and Brazil completed a commercial deal in their local currencies for the first time, with transactions financed and settled in renminbi (RMB).
Xinhua
  20:40 UTC+8, 2023-10-05       0

China and Brazil completed a commercial deal in their local currencies for the first time, with transactions financed and settled in renminbi (RMB) and converted directly into Brazilian reals, according to the Bank of China Brazil SA.

The transaction was a 43-crate pulp export from Eldorado Brasil, one of the leading companies in the Brazilian pulp industry, shipped in August from the Brazilian port of Santos to the port of Qingdao, China.

The financial transactions were carried out throughout the following month and completed in Brazilian currency on Sept. 28.

The company agreed to have a Chinese import company adopt the yuan as the nominal contract currency in August and appointed the Central Bank of Brazil as the receiving bank to test the settlement.

The bank received a deferred payment letter of credit in RMB issued by the importer and subsequently, the Brazilian company was informed after the audit of the cargo documents and letters of credit was completed.

The transaction followed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two governments to promote local currency trade in April.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     