Massive rockets fired from Gaza into Israel, at least 22 Israelis killed

Reuters

Massive rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel, while a number of Palestinian militants have penetrated into Israel from Gaza, the Israeli military said Saturday, while hitting back.

According to Israeli medical sources, the new round of conflict between the two sides has already killed 22 Israelis.

The surprise attack targeting Israel started a few minutes before 7 am local time (0400 GMT) on the morning of Israeli holiday Simchat Torah. Earlier the Israeli emergency service Megan David Adom said one civilian was killed and over a dozen injured.

Two hours after the attack began, the Israeli air force launched airstrikes on targets in the Gaza Strip, declaring that it was "on alert for war." Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the drafting of reserve soldiers to the military.

Footage on social media showed masked gunmen driving around the Israeli city of Sderot and shooting in the streets. Israeli news channels quoted residents of several cities on the border with Gaza as saying there were masked gunmen in the streets and near homes.

Footage on news channels showed damage from rocket fire in several scenes.

Accusing Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, of being behind the attack, the Israeli military said in a statement that the Palestinian movement "will bear the results and responsibility for the events."

Mohammed al-Deif, a leader from Hamas, announced on Saturday the beginning of a new military operation "Al-Aqsa Flood" against Israel, via a brief recorded statement.

The Hamas-run health authorities said in a press statement that Israel attacked a hospital in north Gaza, killing a worker and injuring some locals.

In recent weeks, there have been protests at the border, with demonstrators burning tires and throwing explosive devices at Israeli troops. Hamas said the protests were in reaction to recent Jewish visits to the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. In response, Israel has barred the entry of Gaza residents who had permits to work in the country.