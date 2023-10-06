﻿
News / World

Former USC gynecologist accused of sexual misconduct found dead at home in Los Angeles

Xinhua
  09:40 UTC+8, 2023-10-06       0
Former University of Southern California gynecologist George Tyndall, who was accused of sexual misconduct against a generation of women, was found dead Wednesday at his home.
Xinhua
  09:40 UTC+8, 2023-10-06       0
Former USC gynecologist accused of sexual misconduct found dead at home in Los Angeles
Reuters

Former University of Southern California gynecologist George Tyndall, accused of sexually abusing hundreds of women under the guise of medical exams, appears in court for arraignment in Los Angeles, California, US, on July 1, 2019.

Former University of Southern California (USC) gynecologist George Tyndall, who was accused of sexual misconduct against a generation of women at the university, was found dead Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles, local media reported on Thursday.

Tyndall was 76. His death forecloses a criminal trial set for next year. Scores of USC alumnae were expected to take the stand against him and testify to inappropriate touching and harassing remarks during gynecological exams at a campus health clinic, according to the Los Angeles Times, the biggest newspaper on the US West Coast.

No autopsy was to be performed and the Los Angeles Police Department had reported it to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office as a natural death, said the report, citing Lt. Kelsie Weber of the medical examiner's office.

On March 25, 2021, USC announced an US$852 million settlement to resolve lawsuits from hundreds of women over sexual abuse by Tyndall.

USC is a leading private research university located in downtown Los Angeles. A total of 46,000 students were enrolled in the 2020-2021 academic year, including more than 6,000 from China.

The Los Angeles Times, which first exposed the scandal in 2018, has reported that there was fear that the gynecologist was targeting the university's growing population of Chinese students in recent years, as some of those Chinese students had a limited knowledge of the English language and American medical norms.

According to Deng Law Center in Los Angeles, at least three former Chinese students of the university joined the lawsuits against USC in 2018.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     