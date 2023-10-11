London Luton airport suspends flights after fire engulfs car park

Britain's London Luton Airport suspended all flights late Tuesday after a terminal car park was hit by a large fire, local media reported.

The suspension will last until 12 p.m. (2300 GMT) on Wednesday "as emergency services respond to a fire in terminal car park 2, which has now resulted in a partial structural collapse," the airport said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, early on Wednesday.

"Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time, as access remains severely restricted," it added.

A video released by the airport showed that firefighters were trying to put out the enormous blaze and prevent it from spreading to buildings and vehicles on the runway of the airport.

The airport is the fourth largest airport in London and is 32 km north of the city center.

No major casualties were reported, but "one member of the public and six firefighters were affected by smoke inhalation," the East of England Ambulance Service said in a post on social media.