﻿
News / World

London Luton airport suspends flights after fire engulfs car park

Xinhua
  10:17 UTC+8, 2023-10-11       0
Britain's London Luton Airport suspended all flights late Tuesday after a terminal car park was hit by a large fire, local media reported.
Xinhua
  10:17 UTC+8, 2023-10-11       0

Britain's London Luton Airport suspended all flights late Tuesday after a terminal car park was hit by a large fire, local media reported.

The suspension will last until 12 p.m. (2300 GMT) on Wednesday "as emergency services respond to a fire in terminal car park 2, which has now resulted in a partial structural collapse," the airport said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, early on Wednesday.

"Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time, as access remains severely restricted," it added.

A video released by the airport showed that firefighters were trying to put out the enormous blaze and prevent it from spreading to buildings and vehicles on the runway of the airport.

The airport is the fourth largest airport in London and is 32 km north of the city center.

No major casualties were reported, but "one member of the public and six firefighters were affected by smoke inhalation," the East of England Ambulance Service said in a post on social media.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     