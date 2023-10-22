﻿
News / World

Bear attacks in Japan increase at unprecedented pace

Xinhua
  18:53 UTC+8, 2023-10-22       0
Japan is seeing the number of people attacked by bears in fiscal 2023 increase at an unprecedented pace, local media reported Sunday.
Xinhua
  18:53 UTC+8, 2023-10-22       0

Japan is seeing the number of people attacked by bears in fiscal 2023 increase at an unprecedented pace, local media reported Sunday.

A total of 109 people were hurt, two fatally, between April and September, mostly in the northern part of Japan's main island Honshu, Kyodo News said, citing the environment ministry's preliminary data released in early October.

The number marks the highest for the same period since fiscal 2007 when such monthly statistics became available, the report said.

Attacks have been reported in 15 of Japan's 47 prefectures during the six-month period from April, with around 70 percent of cases in northeastern Japan, according to the data.

By prefecture, Akita had the most victims, with 28 people, followed by Iwate and Fukushima with 27 and 13 people, respectively, Kyodo News reported.

Meanwhile, this year is seeing a poor nut season, forcing bears to venture to greater areas, including near human habitats, to seek food as they prepare for hibernation, it added.

The current record for the highest number of people wounded by the animals, which include Asian black bears and Ussuri brown bears, is 158 in fiscal 2020.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     