﻿
News / World

US student to appear in court over anti-Semitic threats

AFP
  11:42 UTC+8, 2023-11-02       0
Patrick Dai was arrested Tuesday for allegedly posting comments online calling for the deaths of Jewish people and threatening to "shoot up" a college building.
AFP
  11:42 UTC+8, 2023-11-02       0
US student to appear in court over anti-Semitic threats
Reuters

Cornell University student Patrick Dai, who was charged by federal prosecutors for allegedly making online threats against Jewish students at the Ivy League school, appears in a police booking photo in Binghamton, New York, US, on October 31, 2023.

A US university student accused of making violent threats to Jewish classmates was to appear in a New York court on Wednesday, days after the White House warned about an "alarming" rise in anti-Semitic incidents in schools since Israel's war with Hamas began.

Patrick Dai, a 21-year-old at Cornell University, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly posting comments online calling for the deaths of Jewish people and threatening to "shoot up" a college building, the Justice Department said.

Dai posted to a Cornell discussion forum "calling for the deaths of Jewish people and a post that said (he was) 'gonna shoot up 104 west,'" a Kosher dining hall at the school that mostly caters to Jewish students and is next to the Cornell Jewish Center, according to a Justice Department statement.

"In another post, Dai allegedly threatened to 'stab' and 'slit the throat' of any Jewish males he sees on campus, to rape and throw off a cliff any Jewish females, and to behead any Jewish babies," the statement said, adding that Dai also threatened to shoot Jewish students at the school's Ithaca, New York, campus.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland highlighted the case as part of "a significant increase in the volume and frequency of threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities across our country."

"As this arrest shows, we are focusing our efforts on confronting and disrupting illegal threats wherever they arise," Garland said, according to a readout of remarks he delivered at a virtual forum focused on hate crimes.

"The Justice Department has no tolerance for violence or unlawful threats of violence fueled by anti-Semitism or Islamophobia."

In Illinois, a 71-year-old man stands accused of stabbing to death a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy last month in an attack linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Cornell, one of the most prestigious schools in the country, said its administration would "continue to provide assistance" to law enforcement as the investigation against Dai continued.

"We remain shocked by and condemn these horrific, anti-Semitic threats and believe they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," Vice President for University Relations Joel Malina said on Tuesday.

"Police will maintain its heightened security presence on campus."

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     