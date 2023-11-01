﻿
News / World

Egypt receives wounded Gazans, foreign passport holders through Rafah crossing

Xinhua
  22:19 UTC+8, 2023-11-01       0
Egypt received wounded Palestinians and foreign passport holders from the besieged Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing, the only linking point between Egypt and the enclave.
Xinhua
  22:19 UTC+8, 2023-11-01       0
Egypt receives wounded Gazans, foreign passport holders through Rafah crossing
Reuters

A girl looks on, as Palestinians with dual citizenship wait at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in the hope of getting permission to leave Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, November 1.

Egypt received on Wednesday wounded Palestinians and foreign passport holders from the besieged Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing, the only linking point between Egypt and the enclave, a local source told Xinhua.

Some 225 foreign passport holders crossed from the Gaza Strip into Egypt, said the source who asked to remain anonymous, adding that most of them were from Jordan and were heading by bus to the Arish city, the largest city on the Sinai Peninsula, lying on the Mediterranean coast.

Meanwhile, 15 wounded Palestinians from Gaza arrived in Egypt earlier along with 12 family members, the source added.

A total of 81 wounded were supposed to enter Egypt on Wednesday as the first batch, but ten passed away before leaving Gaza.

This is the first time that the Rafah crossing has been opened for the exit of the wounded and those holding foreign passports from Gaza since the conflict started last month.

The developments coincided with the announcement by the spokesman of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, on Tuesday that it would release foreign hostages "in the coming days."

Forty ambulances passed through the Egyptian side of Rafah crossing in the morning to transfer the wounded Palestinians from the strip, the source said, adding that Egypt has allocated three areas in Arish and Shiekh Zuweid cities to host families of the wounded.

Eight Egyptian hospitals in North Sinai and Cairo are prepared to treat the wounded, he added.

Meanwhile, some 70 aid humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza via the Rafah crossing in the morning.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     