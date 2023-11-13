Cleverly appointed new British home secretary after Braverman sacked

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday appointed James Cleverly as Britain's new home secretary after he sacked Suella Braverman earlier in the day.

Cleverly, 54, was formerly the foreign secretary. Former British Prime Minister David Cameron will succeed him as the new foreign secretary.

Braverman came under fire over her immigration policies and her criticism of police actions at pro-Palestinian demonstrations.