﻿
News / World

Joint Arab-Islamic summit condemns Israel's attacks on Gaza, calls for immediate end of military operation

Xinhua
  09:17 UTC+8, 2023-11-12       0
The final communique called for an end to the military operations and siege of Gaza to allow the entry of humanitarian aid.
Xinhua
  09:17 UTC+8, 2023-11-12       0
Joint Arab-Islamic summit condemns Israel's attacks on Gaza, calls for immediate end of military operation
Xinhua

The Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit is held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on November 10, 2023.

Participants of the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia on Saturday denounced Israel's "war crimes" in the Gaza Strip and rejected Israel's claim that its actions against Palestinians in the coastal enclave were self-defense.

The final communique released after the one-day summit, which took place in the Saudi capital of Riyadh and gathered the leaders of a number of Islamic and Arab countries as well as international organizations to discuss the situation in Gaza, called for an end to the military operations and siege of Gaza to allow the entry of humanitarian aid.

The communique also called for halting arms exports to Israel and called on the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel's violations in Gaza.

Participants of the meeting vowed to support Egypt's humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza and condemned attempts to displace Palestinians from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip or outside Gaza.

The summit was attended by dozens of leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

The leaders demanded that the UN Security Council adopt "a binding resolution" to stop the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

In his opening speech, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud reiterated "demands for an immediate halt to military operations, for the provision of humanitarian corridors to aid civilians, and for enabling international humanitarian organizations to perform their roles."

He also called for releasing hostages and detainees, protecting innocent people, and coordinating efforts and actions to address the unfortunate situation in Gaza.

With his attendance at the summit, Raisi becomes the first Iranian head of state to visit Saudi Arabia in over a decade. Raisi's visit came after Iran and Saudi Arabia signed a landmark deal in March to normalize relations.

On the sidelines of the summit, he had separate meetings with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Sudan to discuss the situation in Gaza as well as bilateral relations.

During the summit, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi demanded an end to all practices that displace Palestinians to places outside their land.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for an international peace conference to find a long-lasting solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

Israel's attacks on Gaza have so far killed more than 11,000 Palestinians, including more than 4,500 children and 3,000 women, and wounded over 27,000 others, said Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila in a press conference on Saturday.

The Israeli escalation followed a massive attack launched by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) that runs Gaza, which killed about 1,200 people in Israel, according to revised figure announced by Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat on Saturday. Hamas also took more than 200 people to Gaza as hostages during the attack.

Qatar's Emir announced during the summit that his country was trying to mediate the release of hostages.

Hamas on Saturday called on the leaders of Arab and Islamic nations to pressure Israel to stop its "war" against the besieged coastal enclave.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     