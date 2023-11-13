﻿
News / World

Hospitals in northern Gaza Strip out of service: official

Xinhua
  20:02 UTC+8, 2023-11-13       0
Palestinian hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip went out of service as a result of the ongoing Israeli attacks and the outage of fuel needed to operate generators.
Xinhua
  20:02 UTC+8, 2023-11-13       0

Palestinian hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip went out of service as a result of the ongoing Israeli attacks and the outage of fuel needed to operate generators, a Palestinian official said Monday.

"All the hospitals, except Al-Ahly Hospital, became out of service because of the Israeli attacks and the running out of fuel," said Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesperson of the health ministry, in a press statement, adding that the service in Al-Ahly Hospital is "limited."

"The exhaustion of fuel in the last generator at Al-Shifa Medical Complex caused the deaths of at least five newborns and seven other patients," he said.

He warned that kidney dialysis patients might die within hours due to the inability to treat them.

On Sunday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City had ceased operations due to fuel shortages and power outages.

The PRCS said medical teams were striving to provide care amid dire humanitarian conditions and shortages of medical supplies, food, and water.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     