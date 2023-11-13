Hospitals in northern Gaza Strip out of service: official

Palestinian hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip went out of service as a result of the ongoing Israeli attacks and the outage of fuel needed to operate generators.

Palestinian hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip went out of service as a result of the ongoing Israeli attacks and the outage of fuel needed to operate generators, a Palestinian official said Monday.

"All the hospitals, except Al-Ahly Hospital, became out of service because of the Israeli attacks and the running out of fuel," said Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesperson of the health ministry, in a press statement, adding that the service in Al-Ahly Hospital is "limited."

"The exhaustion of fuel in the last generator at Al-Shifa Medical Complex caused the deaths of at least five newborns and seven other patients," he said.

He warned that kidney dialysis patients might die within hours due to the inability to treat them.

On Sunday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City had ceased operations due to fuel shortages and power outages.

The PRCS said medical teams were striving to provide care amid dire humanitarian conditions and shortages of medical supplies, food, and water.