China, Japan should view each other's development objectively, rationally: Xi

China and Japan should view each other's development objectively and rationally, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Thursday while meeting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Xi pointed out that at present, the China-Japan relationship is at a critical juncture of connecting the past with the future, and urged the two sides, in the spirit of taking history as a mirror to open up a brighter future, to cling to the original aspiration when normalizing diplomatic relations in 1972, foster positive and friendly mutual cognition, and manage differences in a constructive manner.