Hamas official says close to reaching cease-fire agreement with Israel

A Hamas official said on Tuesday that the movement is close to reaching a cease-fire agreement with Israel in the coming hours, which will be announced in Qatar.

Reuters

A Hamas official said on Tuesday that the movement is close to reaching a cease-fire agreement with Israel in the coming hours, which will be announced in Qatar.

The official, who wished to remain anonymous, said the movement had already sent its response to mediators on the cease-fire agreement, and it was waiting for Israel's response.

Khalil Al-Hayya, a member of Hamas's Political Bureau, said in a statement on Tuesday that the Egyptian and Qatari mediators were "making significant efforts to reach an agreement," without providing further details.

Earlier in the day, Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau, said in a statement posted on Telegram that Hamas was close to reaching a truce agreement with Israel.