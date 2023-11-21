Hamas leader says close to reaching truce deal with Israel
12:52 UTC+8, 2023-11-21 0
Hamas is close to reaching a truce agreement with Israel, said Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Islamic movement's political bureau, in a statement posted on Telegram on Tuesday.
Hamas is close to reaching a truce agreement with Israel, said Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Islamic movement's political bureau, in a statement posted on Telegram on Tuesday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
