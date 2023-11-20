﻿
News / World

Optus CEO resigns after network outage debacle in Australia

Xinhua
  11:27 UTC+8, 2023-11-20       0
The chief executive of Optus, the second-largest telecommunications operator in Australia, has tendered her resignation, its parent company Singtel said on Monday.
Xinhua
  11:27 UTC+8, 2023-11-20       0
Optus CEO resigns after network outage debacle in Australia
Reuters

The Optus logo is shown at one of its shops in Sydney, Australia, on November 8, 2023.

The chief executive of Optus, the second-largest telecommunications operator in Australia, has tendered her resignation, its parent company Singtel said on Monday, days after a network outage plunged millions of users into turmoil.

"Having now had time for some personal reflection, I have come to the decision that my resignation is in the best interest of Optus moving forward," Kelly Bayer Rosmarin was quoted as saying in a news release from Singapore-based Singtel.

The hours-long outage on November 8 not only left people missing out on pivotal calls, messages, or social media notifications, but also yielded a crippling effect on businesses, public transport, and emergency services.

With a customer base of over 10 million people and 400,000 businesses nationwide, the Optus network handles about 51.3 million mobile calls and 51 million SMS messages on a typical day.

"On Friday, I had the opportunity to appear before the Senate to expand on the cause of the network outage and how Optus recovered and responded. I was also able to communicate Optus' commitment to restore trust and continue to serve customers," Rosmarin said.

Singtel Group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon said Optus appointed Kelly at the beginning of the pandemic and the company acknowledged "her leadership, commitment and hard work throughout what has been a challenging period."

"We recognize the need for Optus to regain customer trust and confidence as the team works through the impact and consequences of the recent outage and continues to improve," Yuen said. "Optus' priority is about setting on a path of renewal for the benefit of the community and customers."

Optus on Monday appointed Chief Financial Officer Michael Venter to concurrently assume the role of interim CEO to focus on these priorities as it embarked on a global search for a new CEO, according to Singtel.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Bayer
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     