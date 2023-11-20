Egypt receives more than 6,700 foreign passport holders from Gaza

A total of 6,713 foreign passport holders from the Gaza Strip have entered Egypt via the Rafah crossing since November 1.

A total of 6,713 foreign passport holders from the Gaza Strip have entered Egypt via the Rafah crossing, the only crossing point between the costal enclave and Egypt, since November 1, according to a statement released by the Egyptian Press Center on Monday.

Egypt also received 236 wounded Palestinians and 197 of their family members, the statement noted, adding the number of Egyptian nationals who crossed Rafah has hit 929.

Arish, a city in North Sinai governorate, is now home to 9,205 tons of humanitarian aid, most of which were provided by the Egyptian Red Crescent, it said, adding that 158 airplanes carrying relief supplies from foreign countries and UN organizations have landed in Arish International Airport.

Since October 21, a total of 1,284 aid trucks carrying medicine, fuel, food, water, tents and ambulances have been sent to the Palestinians, it added.

Israel has been striking Gaza over the past weeks to retaliate against the Hamas surprise attacks on southern Israel on October 7, during which Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages. Gaza's government media office announced on Sunday that the Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 13,000.