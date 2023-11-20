﻿
News / World

Egypt receives more than 6,700 foreign passport holders from Gaza

Xinhua
  21:45 UTC+8, 2023-11-20       0
A total of 6,713 foreign passport holders from the Gaza Strip have entered Egypt via the Rafah crossing since November 1.
Xinhua
  21:45 UTC+8, 2023-11-20       0

A total of 6,713 foreign passport holders from the Gaza Strip have entered Egypt via the Rafah crossing, the only crossing point between the costal enclave and Egypt, since November 1, according to a statement released by the Egyptian Press Center on Monday.

Egypt also received 236 wounded Palestinians and 197 of their family members, the statement noted, adding the number of Egyptian nationals who crossed Rafah has hit 929.

Arish, a city in North Sinai governorate, is now home to 9,205 tons of humanitarian aid, most of which were provided by the Egyptian Red Crescent, it said, adding that 158 airplanes carrying relief supplies from foreign countries and UN organizations have landed in Arish International Airport.

Since October 21, a total of 1,284 aid trucks carrying medicine, fuel, food, water, tents and ambulances have been sent to the Palestinians, it added.

Israel has been striking Gaza over the past weeks to retaliate against the Hamas surprise attacks on southern Israel on October 7, during which Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages. Gaza's government media office announced on Sunday that the Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 13,000.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     